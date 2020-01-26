UChain Market Cap Reaches $48,257.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, UChain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $48,257.00 and $31,897.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.03209417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00125115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, UEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.