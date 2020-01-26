UBS Group Increases PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $15.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 135.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,390 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 846.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 348,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 312,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PG&E by 143.5% in the third quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 280,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

