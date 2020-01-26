Tufton Capital Management Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.71.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

