Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 852 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ITT were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ITT by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.