Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 273 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of VHT opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $177.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

