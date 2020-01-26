Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 233 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,255,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $95.42 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

