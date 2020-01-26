Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 1,758 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $79.59 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.