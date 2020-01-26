Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $2.51 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 152.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $302.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.63 and a fifty-two week high of $305.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.4285 dividend. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

