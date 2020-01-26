Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 21,068 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.