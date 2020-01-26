Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of TRIL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 11,408,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,649. The company has a market cap of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.89. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

