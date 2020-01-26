Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 32,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,332. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,496.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 41.3% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 113.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,241 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

