Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,164. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $971.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after buying an additional 3,157,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 437,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $5,332,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 215,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

