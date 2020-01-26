Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

KMX stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.