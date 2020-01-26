Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $165.67 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

