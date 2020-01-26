Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,847,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $127.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

