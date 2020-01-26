Transform Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,276,732 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $274,164,000 after buying an additional 81,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Shares of ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

