Transform Wealth LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,644 shares in the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

