Transform Wealth LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.