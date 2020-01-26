Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,982 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,769,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,754,000 after purchasing an additional 449,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,358,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,091,000 after buying an additional 399,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $926,820.00. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

NYSE APH opened at $105.36 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

