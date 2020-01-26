TransDigm Group’s (TDG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $700.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.08.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $656.73 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $344.61 and a 52-week high of $667.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.72. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.