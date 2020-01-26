Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given $37.17 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Transcat’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $37.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transcat an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Transcat by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter worth about $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Transcat by 121.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. Transcat has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $34.18.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

