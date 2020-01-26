TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will post $64.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.96 million to $65.13 million. TPG Specialty Lending reported sales of $74.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $249.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.93 million to $250.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.42 million, with estimates ranging from $257.49 million to $274.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The business had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 73.9% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

TSLX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 187,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,400. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

