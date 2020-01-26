Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Critical Review

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurometrix has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Medical and Neurometrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$22.64 million ($1.36) -0.35 Neurometrix $16.09 million 0.29 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Neurometrix has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and Neurometrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 910.64%. Neurometrix has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Neurometrix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Neurometrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Neurometrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -165.51% Neurometrix -48.86% -65.19% -32.66%

Summary

Titan Medical beats Neurometrix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

