Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tiptree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Tiptree stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $254.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.10. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

