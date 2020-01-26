TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) & Shenandoah Telecommunications (NYSE:SHEN) Critical Review

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TIM Participacoes pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TIM Participacoes has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. TIM Participacoes is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TIM Participacoes and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 1 2 3 0 2.33 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 3 0 2.75

TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.41%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given TIM Participacoes’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 19.17% 8.52% 4.87% Shenandoah Telecommunications 8.87% 12.28% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.43 billion 2.14 $696.34 million $1.37 14.28 Shenandoah Telecommunications $630.85 million 3.50 $46.60 million $0.93 47.62

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. TIM Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shenandoah Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of TIM Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. It owns 208 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to affiliated and non-affiliated third party wireless service providers. This segment provides its services in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. The Cable segment offers video, broadband, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, Internet broadband, and long distance access services, as well as leases fiber optic facilities throughout portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company also maintains an interstate fiber optic network; and offers unregulated communications equipment sales and services. The company provides its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

