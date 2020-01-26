Thar Token (THAR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $89,413.00 and $1,599.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025537 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006209 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000543 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 257.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

