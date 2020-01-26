Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.52 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

