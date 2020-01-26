Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 57.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,210,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917,548. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $594.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,994,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

