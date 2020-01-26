Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 20th

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teradyne stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

