Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $62,846,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.