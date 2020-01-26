Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

