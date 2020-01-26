Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Taubman Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 73,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.