Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Linde by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,190,000 after purchasing an additional 327,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,173,000 after acquiring an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock opened at $209.99 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $156.88 and a twelve month high of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.76 and a 200 day moving average of $199.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

