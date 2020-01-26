Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $148,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.81.

ILMN stock opened at $319.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

