Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Down 9.5%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.15, 594,357 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 513,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tarena International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarena International by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

