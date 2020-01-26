Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Shares Down 9.5%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.15, 594,357 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 513,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $167.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.
