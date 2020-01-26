TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives $10.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

Several research firms recently commented on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 335,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. TapImmune has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TapImmune will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

