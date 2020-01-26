Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.62.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. 384,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,497,073.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $402,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 358,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 227,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 170,345 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

