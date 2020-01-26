SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $312.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $270.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.27.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $6.42 on Friday, hitting $252.66. 975,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total transaction of $251,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock worth $3,957,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

