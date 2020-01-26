Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Surface Transforms has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

