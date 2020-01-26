Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Surface Transforms has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.
About Surface Transforms
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.