Suretly (SUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $526.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005894 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $118,275.00 and approximately $526.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Suretly has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

