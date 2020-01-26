SureRemit (RMT) Trading Up 128.6% Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 85.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $86.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 128.6% higher against the US dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.