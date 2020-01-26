Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $1.48 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Drilling Products an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of SDPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 11,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,112. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

