SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

SNDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SNDE opened at $11.17 on Thursday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

