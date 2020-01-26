STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSKN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 52,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

