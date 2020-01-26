STPT One Day Trading Volume Hits $402,946.00 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One STPT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $402,946.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STPT has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

