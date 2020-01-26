Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Storm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $790,705.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, WazirX, YoBit, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Upbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

