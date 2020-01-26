Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. Store Capital has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Store Capital by 157.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Store Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Store Capital by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

