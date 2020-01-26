Stealth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $5,928.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003882 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029124 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,568,812 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

