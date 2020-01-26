State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of QCOM opened at $89.65 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

