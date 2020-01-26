State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $278.25 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $280.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

